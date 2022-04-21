Newton School raises Series B funding of $25M led by Steadview Capital

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Newton School, has raised $25 million in a series B funding round, led by Steadview Capital, a global investment firm. The edtech claimed that the capital raised will be used to accelerate the company’s growth and expand its team, technology and brand building initiatives.

The school aims to democratize higher education, providing online learning experiences to freshers and working professionals in fields of software development. The edtech company was founded by Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Mahashwari. In recent times, the company has launched a masters degree programme for students from non-tech backgrounds.

“This fundraise will enable us to build a strong brand and leadership team while investing in innovative technologies like AI to transform education. In India, there are more than a million college graduates every year who fail to get relevant employment opportunities, and yet there are thousands of companies struggling to find talent. Newton School’s learning platform aims to bridge this gap,” Maheshwari said.

“Newton School’s model and platform aims to support the aspirations of millions of Indians by removing location barriers and lowering costs,” Puneet Kumar, managing director, Steadview Capital, said.