Newton School partners with over 20 startups including Policy Bazaar and Lenskart for tech hiring

Newton School, an ed-tech platform has partnered with over 20 startups including Lenskart, Policy Bazaar and Yellow.ai for tech hiring. Through the collaborations, Newton School aims to address the issue of bulk-hiring by providing industry-ready tech resources produced through its 6 months long training program.

As a part of the partnership, the startup aims to break down the barriers of traditional campus recruiting practices while also reducing the cost of training recruits. Newton School claims to follow a strict parameter for enrolling students in their training programme, selecting only the top 1% through a rigorous assessment process that includes an aptitude test.

“Lenskart was on the hunt for trained frontend skilled freshers, and we already had explored quite a few partners in this ecosystem, but the majority failed our hiring bar. However, Newton School trained talent was one of those few who could clear our hiring bar,” Satish S, Talent Acquisition, Tech and Product, Lenskart, said.

