Newton School appoints Dinesh Manoharan as vice president, sales-enterprise

Bengaluru-based ed-tech startup Newton School has appointed Dinesh Manoharhan as vice president (VP) of sales- enterprise. Before joining Newton School, Manoharan led sales for an American technology enabled learning company, Skillsoft and a management consulting firm, Korn Ferry.

In his new role, Manoharan would be taking charge of Newton School’s enterprise partnerships and work closely with the delivery team and the founders at Newton School.

“Newton is poised to transform the youth of this world by transforming them into employable technological employees. This transformation is achieved by combining expert-designed learning journeys with enabling technology. The opportunity to be a part of a transformative journey at a time when organizations are trying to hire best-in-class talent excites me to join Newton,” Dinesh Manoharan said.

Manoharan comes with 22 years of experience, leading sales across companies in India, North America, and APAC region. He has spent ten years in business development with information technology (IT) consulting firms, primarily in the North American market. Additionally, Manoharan has extensive experience in cloud-based software products and solutions such as ERP, CRM, e-learning, among others across multiple markets, as well as the expertise of leading a high-performance sales team focused on driving growth.

“Manoharan has a futuristic vision that is set to enable Newton School to revolutionize hiring for thousands of companies. His decades long experience as full sales cycle leader will bring us new business development opportunities. We are currently building a strong brand with new innovative technologies to transform higher education. His association will be critical in driving up our sales and boosting enterprise revenue,” Siddharth Maheshwari, co-founder, Newton School said.

This new hire comes just a month after Newton School received a $25 million Series B funding round led by Steadview Capital.

Read also: Bangladesh minister in favour of visa-less travel for students of BBIN countries