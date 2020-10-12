New Zealand-India to drive innovation in education

There were also master-classes run by academia from New Zealand universities, open house with Indian alumni and a showcase of New Zealand’s Maori culture.

Last week Education New Zealand kick-started the inaugural New Zealand-India education week. “It discussed trends that will drive the future of education globally in the post Covid-19 era, and presented panel discussions featuring some of the prominent names in the education industry from New Zealand and India,” Education New Zealand said in a statement. There were also master-classes run by academia from New Zealand universities, open house with Indian alumni and a showcase of New Zealand’s Maori culture.

David Pine, New Zealand High Commissioner to India and Bangladesh, and Ambassador Designate to Nepal, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, with the UN identifying 1.6 billion learners in 190 countries being affected. However, the crisis has also stimulated innovation within the education sector. We have seen innovative approaches in support of education. I would like to congratulate all participants for the innovative use of technology to continue conversation on education, research and careers.”

John Laxon, Education New Zealand’s Regional Director, Asia, added, “The New Zealand-India education week reflects our commitment to our education relationships in India, and we look forward to welcoming back Indian academics and students when it is safe to do so.”