New study: Towards a do-it-yourself learning style

60% of Indians believe that the world is shifting to a model where people participate in education over a lifetime.

Learners around the world are taking control of their education through a “do-it-yourself” (DIY) mindset, i.e. they are adding to their formal education with a mix of self-teaching, short courses and online learning to keep pace with the talent economy. This was revealed by Pearson’s Global Learner Survey, the findings of which were released last week:

DIY mindset is reshaping education: When they have to retrain for work, 42% of learners in the US and 50% in China and India taught themselves using internet.

Digital and virtual learning are new normal: Globally, 76% people believe college students will be taking online courses within 10 years, and 78% Indians believe students today have the benefit of using technology to support their learning.

Lifelong learning is the new reality: Globally, there is wide agreement that people need to keep learning throughout their career to stay up-to-date in their careers—today, 60% of Indians believe that the world is shifting to a model where people participate in education over a lifetime.

Confidence in education systems is wavering: In the US, 60% say education systems are failing the current generation. But this does not hold true in India as 59% believe the education system in the country works well for the current generation and helps them keep up with the trends in technology and changing workforce.

Soft skills have an advantage over automation: While STEM skills aren’t forgotten, many realise that uniquely human skills give them the edge over machines.

Globally, 78% of people say they need to do more to develop soft skills like critical thinking, problem solving and creativity. In India, most agree they need to do more to develop STEM skills (76%), but there is also a high percentage that says they need to do more to develop soft skills (78%).

This study was conducted by Pearson with Harris Insights & Analytics in 19 countries, including India, and covered more than 11,000 people, aged 16-70.