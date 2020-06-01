New scholarship: Covid-Amphan grant started by Adamas University

Adamas University also released a crisis manual ‘#AU Combats COVID’. It highlights how the university altered its teaching, learning and evaluating process during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Kolkata-based Adamas University has announced Covid-Amphan scholarships worth Rs 2 crore, which will benefit about 500 higher education aspirants in eastern and north-eastern India. These are being offered keeping in mind the economic loss in this region due to Covid-19 and property losses due to the Amphan cyclone that ravaged West Bengal and parts of Odisha.
Prof Samit Ray, chancellor, Adamas, said, “This year’s academic plan has been drawn up keeping in mind state and central government directives, UGC protocols, and safety and well-being of stakeholders. New batches will start from September 1.” Vice-chancellor Prof Deependar Kumar Jha added, “We are committed to offering academic flexibility to our students, including curriculum, classes, attendance, examinations, assessment, etc.”
