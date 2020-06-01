New scholarship: Covid-Amphan grant started by Adamas University

New batches will start from September 1. (Image: Reuters)

Kolkata-based Adamas University has announced Covid-Amphan scholarships worth Rs 2 crore, which will benefit about 500 higher education aspirants in eastern and north-eastern India. These are being offered keeping in mind the economic loss in this region due to Covid-19 and property losses due to the Amphan cyclone that ravaged West Bengal and parts of Odisha.

Adamas University also released a crisis manual ‘#AU Combats COVID’. It highlights how the university altered its teaching, learning and evaluating process during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Prof Samit Ray, chancellor, Adamas, said, “This year’s academic plan has been drawn up keeping in mind state and central government directives, UGC protocols, and safety and well-being of stakeholders. New batches will start from September 1.” Vice-chancellor Prof Deependar Kumar Jha added, “We are committed to offering academic flexibility to our students, including curriculum, classes, attendance, examinations, assessment, etc.”