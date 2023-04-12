New NEP implemented considering requirements of modern and developed India, says PM Modi.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) is implemented keeping in mind the requirements of modern and developed India, according to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister. He also said the policy emphasises the holistic development of children, knowledge, skills, culture, and promotion of Indian values, according to an official statement. “The central government has implemented the NEP keeping in view the requirements of modern and developed India,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi announced that the drive to offer government jobs to young people in Madhya Pradesh is progressing rapidly. Numerous employment fairs have been organised in different districts, resulting in the recruitment of thousands of individuals for various positions, according to the statement. Over 22,400 individuals have been appointed as teachers, and Modi commended these young people for their involvement in such a significant role. He also congratulated them on receiving appointment letters, the statement mentioned.

The massive teacher recruitment campaign in Madhya Pradesh (MP) is a big step in this direction.

Modi also informed that almost half of the teachers appointed today will be deputed in tribal areas which will benefit the children, Modi claimed. Furthermore, the Madhya Pradesh government has set a target of more than one lakh appointments in government posts this year, including 60,000 teachers, and as a result, the state has made a big leap in the quality of education in the National Achievement Survey (NAS), he added.

Moreover, skill development centres have been opened across the country to provide training to the youth under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. “In this year’s budget, 30 Skill India International Centers will be opened where youth will be trained through New Age Technology, and an initiative has been taken to provide training to small artisans through PM Vishwakarma Yojana and also to connect them with MSME,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi urged the recently appointed teachers to embrace their students with a motherly affection, stating that they should remember that the education they impart will shape not only the present but also the future of the country. Additionally, he emphasised that the impact of a teacher’s education will extend beyond the individual student and positively affect society as a whole, the statement said. “The values that you inculcate will create a positive impact not only on today’s generation but on many generations to come”, he added.

With inputs from PTI.