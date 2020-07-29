All Deemed, Central Universities, individual institutions to follow same norms! Modi govt announces this

The government has also planned to cap the fees of various educational institutions with a purpose to make education viable and affordable to all sections of society with the new education policy. (ANI image)

New Education Policy 2020: In a bid to rationalize the quality of education across the country irrespective of the ownership of the educational institution, the Union government today mandated that all higher education institutions will work under the framework of a single regulator. The change will be brought in the working of state-owned as well as private institutions under the provisions of the new education policy laid out by the government today. However, legal and medical colleges have been exempted from the new mandate under the new education policy.

“As on date, we have different norms for deemed universities, central universities, for different individual standalone institutions. New Education Policy says that for reasons of quality, norms will be same for all and not as per ownership,” said Higher Education Secretary, Amit Khare.

The common norms for working of all institutions will mean that a common entrance exam will be held for admission to universities and higher education institutions. The union government, with the new education policy, has set a target of achieving universal adult literacy as well as providing higher education to at least 50% of high school students by 2035. Along with that, the government has also set its eyes on achieving a 100% gross enrollment ratio from pre-school to secondary level by 2030.

Another notable change by the government in the education sector has been unveiled in the new education policy. As per the details laid out today, the union government is set to exponentially increase the annual expenditure on education to nearly six per cent of the nation’s GDP from the currently existing level of four per cent. The government has also planned to cap the fees of various educational institutions with a purpose to make education viable and affordable to all sections of society with the new education policy.