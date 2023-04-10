New education coalition: Road to economic prosperity via classroom: GISA.

India’s vast network of independent schools (which aren’t part of any school chain) has joined forces to form the ‘India Chapter’ of the Global Independent Schools Association (GISA). “As many as 340,000 Indian independent schools have become part of this,” Ashok Pandey, GISA India Chapter representative, told FE.

Over the next few months, the GISA India Chapter will invite national and state-level school leaders to come together and hold workshops on how to transform the Indian education landscape. “They will be discussing how to implement the National Education Policy 2020, among other things,” Pandey said. “We will also discuss how to increase the gross enrolment ratio, and reform both secondary education and higher education.”

The GISA India Chapter members added that the window of opportunity is fast closing on achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Education must be free for all), and to fulfil our promise of providing every child with a good education by 2030.

“Education and economic growth is intertwined,” Pandey said. “The route to economic prosperity goes through the classroom. The GISA India Chapter is a platform where school leaders can connect, learn and amplify their leadership.”

GISA India Chapter members, however, wouldn’t do critical evaluation of steps such as the NCERT’s recent syllabus rationalisation. “While we will definitely discuss ways to improve curriculum, we wouldn’t be getting into critical evaluation of steps taken by certain education bodies/regulators,” a member told FE on the condition of anonymity. “Our aim is to make our voice heard as a valued partner in achieving SDG4: ensuring inclusive, equitable, quality education for all by 2030.”

This global association also seeks to coordinate, represent and give a voice to the global K12 ‘independent education’ sector — filling a ‘representation void’ of a sector that educates 350 million children around the world — including 52% of secondary schoolchildren in South Asia and 45% of primary schoolchildren in Latin America. “We aim to become the ‘go-to’ voice for the independent education sector, showcasing our impact and acting as a resource for the world’s governments and global institutions to tap into, talk to and lean on in times of crisis,” Pandey said.