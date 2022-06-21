New date for Bihar BEd CET 2022 exam to be announced soon on biharcetbed-lnmu.in, Know details here

Bihar BEd CET 2022 New Date: The Lalit Narayan Mithila University has postponed the Bihar Combined Entrance Test this year until further notice, as per latest media reports. The official notification by the University said that the Bihar CET 2022 Exams were postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.’ The notification was released to confirm the postponement of the two-year B.Ed entrance exams.



According to the latest reports, the decision to postpone the exams was taken by the LMNU Vice-Chancellor after reviewing the preparation for the upcoming CET- B.Ed Exam. Following the survey meeting, it was reportedly concluded that the exam was required to be postponed for a couple of days. Fresh dates for the CET B.Ed. exams will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.

Students can directly get the latest information on the official website – biharcetbed-lnmu.in for any sort of announcement or notification or they can directly check the revised dates on the same website.

Bihar CET 2022 exams were actually scheduled to be held on 23rd June 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM. A total of 1,91,929 candidates registered for the exam to be conducted at 325 centres across 11 cities in Bihar. The entrance test is held to evaluate the possibility of admission to BEd courses presented at 342 schools in 14 colleges across the state.