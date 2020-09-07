New curriculum for teacher’s education will be implemented by 2021: President Ram Nath Kovind

He also said that educational institutions will be provided with increased autonomy to foster healthy competition amongst them.

Outlining the broad contours of the New Education Policy, President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that a new curriculum for teacher’s education will be introduced by the year 2021. Speaking on the occasion of the Governors’ Conference, which was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the President said that the new curriculum will include integrated education and multidisciplinary training. Kovind also said that by the year 2030, the whole sector will be dominated by high-quality education, The Indian Express reported.

Highlighting the fact the teacher’s education constitutes one of the central parts of the newly introduced New Education Policy (NEP), Kovind said that states should devise multidisciplinary and integrated courses for the teachers. Exhorting the schools and colleges across the nation to fill the vacant posts for teachers, the President said that the government should ensure adequate pay and respect in the job so that the best minds could be recruited as teachers.

As per the New Education Policy passed by the Modi cabinet, several changes will be brought in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the Bachelor’s of Education (B.Ed) Programme by the year 2030. While the current 2-year B.Ed programme will be turned into a 4-year integrated course, TET will be divided into four segments in place of the current two parts in accordance with the changes in the school education system. The bar for selection as teachers will also be raised as the applicants in addition to qualifying the TET exam will also have to demonstrate the local language skills.

Pitching for a future-oriented education system whose roots are based in the Indian ethos, the President said that the NEP will help India reclaim its position as the ‘knowledge superpower’. He also said that educational institutions will be provided with increased autonomy to foster healthy competition amongst them.