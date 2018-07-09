New courses in cyber security

With India’s cyber security market set to grow at 19% every year from 2018 to 2023, the global IT certifications leader CompTIA has entered into training partnerships with four major entities in the IT skills training space—Springpeople and Suchi Managed Services, for a pan-India audience; Infosectrain, for Delhi, Pune, Bangalore and Chennai; and CybersecuriyIndia for Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

With this, CompTIA aims to strengthen the presence of its IT skills portfolio and make its certifications accessible to learners both in metro cities and small towns.

The rapid adoption of social, mobile, analytics, cloud and IoT (SMACT) technologies is resulting in growing complexities pertaining to data security, network infrastructure, and security regulation and compliance, thus boosting demand for cyber security solutions and services across the country. The demand for cyber security professionals is driven mostly by consulting firms, banks, the government, retail, and BFSI and IT companies. Banks, payment gateways and e-commerce firms are biggest employers in cyber security.

CompTIA said it has observed the average salary for a cyber security head can range between Rs 2-4 crore annually, and companies are even seen paying Rs 10 lakh per annum to freshers who have the right skills. “But there’s still a persistent skill shortage in this area; our courses can play a major role in bridging the skill-education gap,” said Pradipto Chakrabarty, regional director, CompTIA India.

The courses for which training will be imparted by these partners are CompTIA Security+, CYSA+ and CASP, Pentest+, Cloud+ and Network+.