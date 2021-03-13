New B.Tech, B.E. admission rule: Allowed subjects in 10+2, bridge courses, rationale behind AICTE move

Even after the current guidelines and changes made in the year 2010, most of the Engineering subjects will need the trinity of PCM compulsorily including B.Tech in Computer Sciences which is one of the most sought after engineering branches

In a major overhaul, the technical education regulator All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has relaxed the criteria for admission into the engineering courses. The AICTE has made the trinity of Physics, Maths and Chemistry (PCM) optional for some of the engineering courses like biotechnology, agricultural engineering and textile engineering, the Indian Express reported.

With this latest announcement, students who do not have an inclination towards PCM will also be able to opt for these engineering courses at the undergraduate level without studying PCM in their intermediate. In brief comments after the announcement of the changes, AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabudhe was quoted as saying that the changes are in accordance with the newly introduced National Education Policy which promotes inter-disciplinary and choice-based education system.

AICTE made Chemistry Optional in 2010

Recalling AICTE’s 2010 decision to make Chemistry optional for about 7-8 engineering branches, Sahasrabudhe said that the guidelines are to be tweaked with the emergence of new disciplines. After 2010, many students who did not want to study Chemistry were allowed to apply for select branches of B.Tech and BE courses. Taking the 2010 liberalisation further, the AICTE will now allow even those students who have not studied any of the PCM subjects in class XII to opt for select Engineering Courses.

Rationale behind AICTE’s decision

AICTE chairperson said that students often questioned the present system where they have to study subjects like Chemistry for taking admissions in many engineering streams which don’t have much use of the subject later on. Taking the example of biotechnology, the chairperson said many students demanded that they be allowed to opt for biology as it helps them in biotechnology engineering later on in their career instead of being forced to study mathematics which did not have much use in Biotechnology stream.

Is PCM no longer mandatory for any Engineering courses?

Even after the current guidelines and changes made in the year 2010, most of the Engineering subjects will need the trinity of PCM compulsorily including B.Tech in Computer Sciences which is one of the most sought after engineering branches. However, many engineering courses will now be open for students from Biology/Medical stream as they will no longer have to take Maths and Physics as compulsory subjects.

What subjects can students opt in Class XII to study engineering?

Here is the list of subjects which can be chosen by the students in their intermediate to take admissions in select engineering courses. Out of the following list, students can choose any three subjects according to their liking to take admissions into select engineering courses.

Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Agriculture, Technical Vocational subject, Engineering, Graphics, Computer Science, Electronics, Information, Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Business Studies, Entrepreneurship.

What is the bridge course AICTE talked about?

In order to allay the fears of educationists and universities, the AICTE chairperson said that Engineering courses which need basic knowledge of Mathematics, Physics or Chemistry can be imparted to the students during their first year via bridge courses. He also said that universities and engineering colleges in the country will be asked to design basic bridge courses to impart basic PCM lessons to the students.