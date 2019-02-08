New Arts and Science college to be named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam in Rameswaram

By: | Updated: February 8, 2019 3:36 PM

APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the President from 2002 to 2007, used to love interacting with student community and had collapsed and died while delivering a lecture at the IIM-Shillong on July 27, 2015.

Former President APJ Abdul Kalam. (Reuters)

Honouring late A P J Abdul Kalam, the Tamil Nadu government Friday announced it would set up a new arts and science college named after the former President in his native town of Rameswaram. The college will be established next year, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam announced in the state budget for 2019-20 presented in the assembly.

“I am glad to announce that this government will establish a new arts and science college at Rameswaram during 2019-20, which will be named after Dr APJ Abdul Kalam,” he said.

Kalam, who was the President from 2002 to 2007, used to love interacting with student community and had collapsed and died while delivering a lecture at the IIM-Shillong on July 27, 2015. His body has been buried in Rameswaram, where he did his primary schooling.

After the death of the Missile Man in 2015, the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa had announced constituting an award named after Kalam to be given away to an individual in recognition of his or her contribution in scientific development, humanities and students’ welfare.

The Kalam Award carries a gold medal and a cash prize of Rs five lakh besides a certificate. She had also announced the government would celebrate Kalam’s birthanniversary — October 15 — every year as Youth Awakening Day.

