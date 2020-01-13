New AR toys announced by Playshifu at CES

With the Orboot, parents and teachers can teach children about planets through interactive experiences.

Playshifu, the augmented reality (AR) educational toy company that teaches foundational STEAM skills through physical and digital play, launched its newest products ahead of CES 2020 in Las Vegas. These include Shifu Tacto, three new gaming kits for Shifu Plugo, and a new experience of its popular AR globe, Shifu Orboot, with two new planets to explore.

While the Tacto turns any tablet into an interactive board game, the Plugo is an AR gaming system that helps build STEAM skills through story-based challenges. With the Orboot, parents and teachers can teach children about planets through interactive experiences.

“As we enter a new decade, our latest toys will continue to positively integrate physical and digital play to develop foundational learning skills,” said Vivek Goyal, CEO of PlayShifu. “Whether your child is discovering new cultures around the world or learning physics using a catapult, our toys use the benefits of modern technology combined with tactile play to enhance the STEAM learning experience.”

PlayShifu is already popular among schools in the US and India, with the Orboot opening up children to the world of dinosaurs and planets. It was founded by IITians Vivek Goyal and Dinesh Advani, and has offices in the Bay Area in the US and in Bangalore in India.