Networking forms the core of all future technologies: Jetking VP

Jetking is traditionally known for providing hardware and networking career courses. And in this age of AL, ML and blockchain that are network-based technologies, networking has gained a lot of importance, says Siddarth Bharwani, VP, Brand & Marketing, Jetking Infotrain. In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he adds that even though the domain has shifted towards networking, hardware still forms a basic building block for networking. Excerpts:

How has the hardware and networking career job-scape changed over the years?

With the advent of new-age technologies like AI, ML and blockchain that are totally network-based, networking has gained a lot of importance. Networking forms the core of all future technologies like cloud, IoT, ethical hacking, automation, robotics, etc, making it a lucrative career. The knowledge of hardware and its associated components are a prerequisite in IT/IMS (infrastructure management services). Although the domain has shifted towards networking, hardware still forms a basic building block for networking.

With AI, ML, IoT, how have your courses evolved to keep pace with the change?

The fundamental of these is networking and Python, which is embedded in our courses. We have also introduced IoT and cloud computing programs like AWS, which forms the foundation for AI and ML.

How are you contributing towards the Skill India Mission?

We are partners with the National Skill Development Corporation. We also directly contribute to the Skill India Mission by providing IT/IMS skill training.

What is the placement record at Jetking?

We have a placement cell that provides 100% job guarantee. Some aspiring entrepreneurs do opt out of placements, but a majority of our students get employment. In fact, we hold the Limca book record for the highest number of job placements.

What is the difference between career courses, certification courses and short courses you provide?

Career courses are aimed at giving a role-based platform to our students (desktop support, network support engineer, next level progression). Certification and short-term courses are based on individual technologies that help enhance current skill-sets or attain progression in the current role—certification courses like the CCNA. In addition, soft skills training is a part of our curriculum—20% of our course curriculum is based on soft skills.

Who are the students at Jetking? Are these the ones who are unable to get into software/hardware engineering?

Yes, that would be an accurate assessment. We have a vision for IT/IMS and its future in India. We align students who are confused about their future with our vision. We offer two programmes. The first is for undergraduates that propels their career in respect of a desktop support engineer. The second is for tech graduates, helping them with a career as a network analyst or a network support engineer.