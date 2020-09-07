NEP will make India Atma Nirbhar by promoting critical thinking, skills and practical knowledge: PM Modi

The new National Education Policy (NEP) has been brought by the Modi government which seeks to overhaul the education system in the country ranging from changes in the school education to higher education system. (Credit: Twitter/ BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that critical thinking, focus on skills along with practical knowledge constitute the central focus of the New Education Policy (NEP). Terming NEP significant for the Atma Nirbhar mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new policy will not only bring paradigm changes in the education system of the country but also bring in major changes in the socio-economic conditions of the country. Speaking at the Governor’s Conference, PM Modi vouched for increased conversation and consultation on the NEP and asked the respective Governors and state Chief Ministers to organise as many virtual conferences on NEP as possible before September 25, to establish a common understanding on the issue and collect feedback from all stakeholders.

Stressing on the significance of the active involvement from teachers, students, parents, and other stakeholders, PM Modi said that NEP was not only the policy of the present government but of the whole nation. Putting the education policy on the same pedestal as the foreign and defence policies, which are shaped by the active involvement of the whole nation, PM Modi said that the intervention of the government should be minimal in the education policy and active involvement of all stakeholders will increase its relevance.

Terming the NEP as the fruit of about 4-5 years of churning, consultation, and discussion among various stakeholders in the country, PM Modi said that extensive consultation was done at all levels before the introduction of the NEP. Highlighting the fact that over 2 lakh feedbacks were collected by the government on the first draft of the NEP, PM Modi said that due to the active involvement of each and every stakeholder ranging from teachers in rural areas to Education policy experts, everybody is happy with the new policy. He also vouched for a similar level of consultation and conversation before the implementation of the new education policy.

Highlighting the salient aspects of the NEP, PM Modi said that the new policy would reduce the stress of board exams and pressure of choosing the subject streams. He also said that the focus on vocation, skills along with practical knowledge would help the youth of the nation to grab the larger share in the global job market. Terming NEP as a solution for increasing brain drain in the country, PM Modi said that the establishment of world-class universities and colleges within the country would help middle-class students access to top education and limit the trend of studying abroad.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) has been brought by the Modi government which seeks to overhaul the education system in the country ranging from changes in the school education to higher education system. The most significant changes which have been proposed by the NEP include an increased focus on providing the primary education to students in their mother tongue, dismantling the role of regulatory institutions like the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), introduction of a four-year undergraduate programme with multiple exit options, annulment of the MPhil course, among others.