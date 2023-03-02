NEP to set India on path of becoming ‘greatest economic superpower: Australian Minister

The National Education Policy (NEP) will set India on the path of becoming one of the “greatest economic superpowers” of the world as it will transform the country and skill up its younger generation, said Australian Education Minister Jason Clare here on Wednesday.

Clare is on a visit to India from February 28 to March 3. He is leading a delegation of Australian higher education leaders to promote institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between the two countries.

“The NEP is a nation-changing (policy). It will transform India and skill up its younger generation.

It will also set the country on the path of becoming one of the greatest economic superpowers of the world,” he told PTI on the sidelines of an event at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College. Clare visited the college with the delegation and former cricketer Adam Gilchrist – global ambassador of the University of Wollongong.

The NEP approved by the Union Cabinet replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education framed in 1986 and is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

The choice between three or four-year undergraduate courses, multiple entry and exit options in degree courses, adding 3.5 crore seats in higher education institutions, which will now have a single regulator, discontinuation of M.Phil programmes and fixation of fees are among the higher education reforms outlined in the 2020-introduced policy.

Clare noted that both India and Australia will sign an agreement on Thursday for mutual recognition of university degrees of the two countries for making it easier for students studying in one country to get their degrees recognised in the other.

“There will be 10 agreements between Indian and Australian universities which will help in building a great partnership. At present, Australian universities offer courses. We are moving from providing courses to establishing campuses,” he added.

His visit is a build on Dharmendra Pradhan’s trip to Australia last year. The delegation being led by Clare aims to promote institutional partnerships and boost collaboration between the two countries.

The delegation comprises Australian vice-chancellors and other higher-education leaders, including those representing institutions such as the University of Queensland, RMIT University, Australian National University, University of Sydney La Trobe University, University of Wollongong, Western Sydney University, Central Queensland University, University of NSW, University of South Australia and the Charles Darwin University.

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to India next month. Later in the day, Clare also addressed a gathering at a Kendriya Vidyalaya where he said the high-powered delegation of educational policymakers and university administrative stakeholders shall pave the way for such collaborative tie-ups.

“What happens in universities, can change the world as the power of education is to do good, and to transform nations and the lives of individuals. Many Australians who have been educated at the University of Delhi are now making a mark in the world.

“Australia is a different country today than what we were 50 years ago and that is because of education, and India will be a different country by 2035 due to NEP as 1 in 4 people in the world will graduate from Indian universities in the future,” he said.