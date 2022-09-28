Education is most potent mean for social transformation, says President Murmu 

Education is the most potent mean for social transformation and universities will have to play the role of change agents, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, she noted that many Indian institutions have earned a place in international rankings but their number is very small. “It should be the aim of every Indian educational institution to become a world-class centre of learning,” she said.

“I’m sure if we take the right steps now, our country will definitely emerge as a knowledge superpower,” she added. The President was speaking at the inaugural of St Joseph’s University here.

“Education is the most potent means for social transformation, our universities have to play the role of change agents. It is the responsibility of educational institutions to train and equip the students in such a way that they are prepared for the demands of the future,” Murumu said.

“The students have to be made future ready. Today’s young people are aspirational, our universities need to respond to their diverse aspirations, for this out of the box thinking is needed. Such thinking may lead to rich learning experiences and creative solutions,” she added.

In addition, present in the event were Thaawarchand Gehlot, Karnataka governor; Basavaraj Bommai, chief minister; C N Ashwath Narayan, Higher Education Minister; and Archbishop Peter Machado among others.

Pointing out that India will have the highest population of young people in the world over the next decades, the President said that our ability to provide high-quality educational opportunities to them will determine their future and the future of our country.

She further added that many of our students look towards the West for higher learning and research. “It should be our effort to make our universities globally competitive so that our students get opportunities all over the world.”

Noting that the National Education Policy 2020, is one such effort to make the academics align with the changing needs, Murumu said the NEP also emphasises on critical thinking and innovation.

“However, the skills needed in the modern world are multi-dimensional. The approach of working and studying in silos will not be effective. It has to be a multi-disciplinary approach in order to fulfill the emerging demands,” the president said.

In addition to science and mathematics, a well-rounded curriculum should also include arts and crafts, humanities, sports and fitness, languages and literature, culture and values, she further said, adding that such an integrated curriculum will help develop all-round capabilities among the students

With inputs from PTI.

