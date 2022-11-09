NEP focuses on mother tongue, regional languages, says Sarkar

Under the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, the focus is on promoting mother tongue and regional languages, said Union Minister Subhas Sarkar on Tuesday, November 9, 2022, as per an official statement. He further added that the NEP does not intend to impose Hindi while presiding over a meeting at Namsai district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The statement was made while the Union Minister of State for Education was in the state to review NITI Aayog’s aspirational district programme.

Furthermore, Namsai is one of the 112 districts of the country under the Aspirational District Programme (ADP) of the NITI Aayog, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2018.

The statement further added that the aspirational districts have been identified by Niti AAYOG based upon indicators from health and nutrition, education, agriculture and water resources, financial inclusion and skill development which have an impact on human development index (HDI).

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Goa to make one year work experience mandatory for govt jobs, says CM

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn