NEP focuses on skill that will help people to be free from slavery, says PM

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has laid emphasis on the skill which will give people the strength to be free from slavery, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 75th Independence Day.

“I look with hope the way the new National Education Policy has been formulated with a lot of brainstorming, with the exchange of ideas from various people and is at the root of the country’s education policy,” the prime minister said at his address note from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Monday, August 15, 2022.

He further added that the skill that we have emphasised is such a power which will give us the strength to be free from slavery.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has been approved by the Union Cabinet in 2020 replaces the 34 years old National Policy on Education framed in 1986. According to an official statement, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower.

“This Digital India movement of developing semiconductors, entering the 5G era, spreading the network of optical fibres is not just to establish ourselves as modern and developed, but it is possible because of three intrinsic missions,” the prime minister said in his address.

The PM further emphasised on digitalisation. He added that the complete transformation of the education eco-system, revolution in health infrastructure and improvement in the quality of lifestyles of the citizens will be possible only through digitalisation.

