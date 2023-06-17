NEP boosts focus on mental health; schools step up beyond expectations.

By Manushi Toor

When we think of the word ‘school’, we always remember it as an important part of our lives. Even as adults, we still recall and cherish memories of those days- our favourite classrooms, playing areas, learning spaces, our best friends, the teachers we didn’t like and so on. We create and experience some of our best and the worst memories there. Even as grown-ups, those experiences stay with us, largely shaping how; we think, act and feel. Even though academics are a prime focus in students’ lives, we also shape our personalities, values, belief systems, thought processes and coping skills in schools. The NEP’s emphasis on mental health and emotional well-being highlights the important role that schools must play in addressing the mental health needs of students. Schools can create a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes mental health and well-being by going beyond what is expected.

The first step in this direction can be providing support services and offering counselling interventions to students. This can lead to the child and the counsellor working together to explore the child’s concerns in-depth and work through them. Schools can also encourage the formation of peer support groups, as nothing can match the impact that one’s peers and friends can have on him/her/them. A school’s primary responsibility is to create a safe and supportive environment for students to identify, discuss and address mental health concerns. One of the main areas of work is ensuring that counselling is more accessible and destigmatised in schools.

This can be achieved by increasing the visibility of the counsellors and sensitising students about mental health so that students not only become emotionally aware but also extend support to each other during challenging times. Seeking emotional support should be normalised and seen as a strength rather than being looked down upon.

Implementing a holistic approach shall be the way forward. Mental health cannot be isolated from the broader context and developmental phase of a student’s life. Schools can take such an approach by considering the physical, social, and emotional well-being of students as equally important and addressing any issues that may impact their mental health. Here we must take a 360-degree approach to understand a child’s life circumstances.

To achieve this perspective, it is imperative that the child is observed in different situations and settings to see if there have been any sudden changes or transitions. Understanding the reasons behind a child’s changed or concerning behaviour shall also be explored and not only analysed in a linear fashion. For instance, if a child’s academic scores have suddenly dropped, exploring multiple possibilities would be more beneficial than labelling the child or making assumptions about the root cause. One of the reasons that have been majorly observed in children for their academic decline could be emotional upheaval or witnessing familial conflicts.



One cannot emphasise more on the significance of prioritising mental well-being without mentioning a core aspect that it entails i.e. Skill building. There has been a rise in mental health concerns for the past two years, especially after the pandemic, in the new generation, often termed as Gen Z. However, to dig deeper, it has also been noticed that children have remarkably low tolerance and resilience towards difficult situations. In such a scenario, schools can play a major role in building these life skills in students with the ultimate goal of preparing them for facing life in future. Some of the essential skills that need immediate attention include promoting resilience.

Resilience is an important factor in fostering mental health and well-being. Schools can help students build resilience by teaching emotional regulation, coping skills, problem-solving, and effective communication. In another attempt to enhance the emotional health of students, schools can create a culture of self-care by promoting healthy habits such as exercise, mindfulness, recreational pursuits such as art, music and dance and other stress management techniques. Furthermore, Rules and boundaries should also be reinforced through discipline in schools. Choosing the right approach to implementing this process in schools is important and essential. The goal post of behaviour modification/correction shall be clear, whether it is to provide space for reflection, create fear, or to help students make better decisions about their behaviour and establish change from within.

Parental involvement has been a major contributor to mental health awareness. There has been a huge cultural change for people in the current times, along with significant transitions in the family makeup, which has changed the nature of presented concerns. A lot of children feel that they don’t get desired attention at home. So, it is not just one-to-one counselling that would help, but it has to be supported with skill building, along with group intervention and parental guidance.

Inclusion and acceptance of diversity through different school programs and policies are of great importance in the current age, keeping in mind the current political state and pressing issues that are seen across the country. These values will be inculcated and internalised by the children for years to come. Similarly, advocacy for children’s rights needs more emphasis so they can feel assured that they are being supported while safeguarding them from bullying and abuse.

Frequent teacher training goes a long way and can incorporate themes such as understanding the power of language they use, being mindful of their interactions and getting an insight into the socio-emotional world of the children. Continuous efforts shall be made to provide education and training so that the teachers, staff, and administrators are equipped with the knowledge and skills to identify and respond to mental health concerns among students.

Ongoing education and training can ensure that schools are prepared enough to provide the support and resources students need from time to time. Here, it is also important to be mindful that the self-care and relaxation of teachers is one of the core parameters for creating a healthy school community, as their well-being is of significant importance. Hence, they should also get opportunities to seek emotional support at regular intervals.

Also Read Assam CM inaugurates conclave to implement NEP in Guwahati; aims to transform assam into an educational hub

Last but definitely not least, role modelling the desired behaviour for children is as important as focusing on their psychoeducation. We, as stakeholders, must take responsibility for setting the right precedent for appropriate behaviour as adults, such as emotional regulation, resilience, managing our anger, and ensuring work-life balance.

The author is a counselling psychologist at Shiv Nadar School. Views are personal.