NEP aims to ensure all-round development of students, says Rajasthan governor .

The recently formulated National Education Policy was a result of extensive discussions and aims to facilitate the comprehensive growth of students, according to Kalraj Mishra, governor, rajasthan. He also emphasised that the policy shows the importance of ensuring that students have a certain level of proficiency in all academic disciplines, according to an official statement.

Students should make proper use of their education for the uplift of the society and the nation, he said. “Education is a cultural process through which work is done to make a civilised, cultured and capable citizen by increasing his knowledge and skills,” the governor said.

“The university has initiated 17 courses that focus on employability, as stated by Singh. The convocation ceremony saw the distribution of 70 gold medals to students who achieved outstanding academic results, alongside the conferment of degrees to those who completed their studies during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic sessions,” Bhagirath Singh, vice chancellor, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, said.

With inputs from PTI.