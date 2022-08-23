NEP 2020 reflects citizens’ aspirations, will attract overseas students; says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 saying that if reflects the aspirations of citizens and a time will come when people from all over the world will seek admission in Indian institutions in large numbers. He said that unlike the previous education policy, NEP 2020 will not only make a student a great human being, but also transform India into a great nation. Shah called the policy the soul of India and a declaration of Indianness.

The remark came while Shah was addressing a seminar on India’s new education policy on the birth centenary of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president late Kushabhau Thakre at the Mansarovar Hall of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly complex.

According to the official statement Shah said that the new policy is aimed at harnessing the best ideas in the field of education, and seeks to give priority to Indian arts, culture and accord respect to native languages and mother tongue.

“A time will come when people from all over the world will come in large numbers to study in Indian educational institutions, which will figure among the best international academic institutions,” Shah said.

Further, the Union Home minister said that NEP 2020 should be studied seriously by all people associated with the education sector and affordability, accessibility, quality, fairness and accountability are its five pillars.

Shah added that the policy lays great emphasis on thorough analysis, reasoning and will immensely benefit both students and teachers.

Meanwhile, Shah congratulated Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for introducing technical and medical education courses in Hindi in the state. “With emphasis on research and development, by 2040 we will be ahead of many nations,” he said. Shah further added that promotion of technology will significantly reduce school dropout rates.

With inputs from PTI

