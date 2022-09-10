National Education Policy requires changes, says Delhi deputy CM Sisodia 

National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 requires changes and “certain dots need to be connected” in the scheme, Manish Sisodia, Delhi deputy chief minister, said on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

Furthermore, in his address at a programme organised by the Delhi Teachers University, the deputy CM said that education related policies should be given a 360-degree view and all aspects, including teacher training, included in it.

“Changes are needed in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. There are certain dots that need to be connected in this policy. It is also the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that education-related policies are given a 360-degree view, and all aspects including teacher training should be included in it,” Sisodia said.

According to an official statement, the programme, “Connecting the Dots” was held to discuss the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. There is a “huge gap” in National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and it “cannot be implemented immediately”, Sisodia claimed.

“If we decide to implement NEP in Delhi, who will teach the students of classes 9 to 12. What will be the qualification of those teachers? Nothing has been discussed about that yet. There is so much gap in the policy,” he said.

Sisodia further added that the Delhi government has provided “all possible facilities” to teachers in Delhi to be ‘well-trained’.

“Our government is a part of the teacher training university, and we have provided all possible facilities for teachers to be well-trained. The teaching profession is highly respected but unfortunately not encouraged in the society,” Sisodia said.

Furthermore, he added that there was a “vast difference” in drafting a policy and implementing it.

With inputs from PTI.

Also Read: Learner’s Park; Shailesh Gandhi of IILM University on opportunities in master’s programme in India

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn