Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released the first installment of Rs 630 crore under the PM SHRI Schools scheme for 6,207 Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas across 29 States and Union Territories (UTs). The select schools will implement all aspects of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and serve as exemplar for other schools in the neighborhood.

“In the age of 5G, PM SHRI schools will be a medium of modern education,” PM Modi said on the occasion of the third anniversary of NEP 2020. The Prime Minister inaugurated Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the newly launched International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Bharat Mandapam.

“From traditional knowledge system to futuristic technology, NEP 2020 gives importance to all aspects of holistic education in a balanced way. Our educationists have worked very hard to bring these reforms to life. The new 5+3+3+4 model of education system will promote a unified ecosystem in the country,” PM Modi added.

A total fund of Rs 27,000 crore has been allocated for the PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, which will cover 14,500 schools over a period of five years from 2022 to 2027. The Central Government has contributed a sum of Rs 18,128 crore. According to the government, more than 20 lakh students are expected to be direct beneficiaries of the scheme.

The PM SHRI Schools will provide leadership in their respective regions in providing high-quality education in an equitable, inclusive and joyful school environment as per the vision of NEP 2020. After the duration of the scheme, States/UTs will be responsible for maintaining the benchmarks achieved by these schools.