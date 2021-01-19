NEP 2020: Ministry of Education gives update on status of activities; says implementation plan soon

The ministry received a whopping 15 lakh suggestions from various stakeholders in this regard and the process of reviewing them is ongoing. (Representational image: IE)

National Education Policy 2020: Implementation plan for National Education Policy 2020 to be released soon! The new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) was announced by the Centre last year. This was the third national education policy after the ones released in 1968 (modified in 1986) and 1992. This policy also marked the first NEP in the 21st century, and it brought several changes to the current education system, including removal of traditional lines between various streams of education, to give a more holistic education to the new generation of students. According to a statement by the Union Ministry of Education, the NEP 2020 covers a wider spectrum of school education for students studying in pre-primary level, to those studying at the senior-secondary level.

However, since the policy has been designed for the next two decades, various recommendations have different timelines for implementation, which is why the policy would be implemented in a phased manner, the ministry said while announcing the next course of action regarding the NEP 2020.

In September last year, a ‘Shikshak Parv’ was held during which the recommendations of the policy were discussed, along with the strategies for their implementation. The ministry received a whopping 15 lakh suggestions from various stakeholders in this regard and the process of reviewing them is ongoing.

The ministry also stated that they had prepared a draft implementation plan in September and received feedback from stakeholders across 31 states and UTs, which were analysed by expert groups and accordingly incorporated within the implementation plan. The implementation is now being finalised and would be released soon, the ministry said.

However, the ministry informed that major portions of the policy would be covered under the new National Curriculum Framework as well as schemes sponsored by the Centre. Moreover, the National Curriculum Framework’s groundwork has begun, and the ministry expects it to be developed in the academic session 2021-22.

The ministry, still, has given some details regarding the implementation of some activities under the NEP 2020.

NEP 2020: Implementation of activities