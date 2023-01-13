NEP 2020 may have been motivated by Swaminarayan tradition, says Dharmendra Pradhan

The introduction of a new National Education Policy (NEP) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have been motivated by the Swaminarayan tradition, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new National Education Policy is being implemented in the country after a gap of nearly 30 years. And perhaps, the Swaminarayan tradition might have motivated the PM to bring National Education Policy,” Pradhan said while addressing a gathering at Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar as part of the centenary celebrations of the spiritual leader of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha.

He added that Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar is an open university where one can learn about science and technology, material sciences, processing, marketing and branding.

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha. He was born on December 7, 1921, became chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan sect in 1950, and died on August 13, 2016.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister L Murugan hailed the organisation for leading a rehabilitation programme in Tamil Nadu following a devastating tsunami there in 2004.

“BAPS adopted three villages in Tamil Nadu after the 2004 tsunami and did exceptional work there. BAPS also does great work in promoting our religion and culture,” the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying said.

