NEP 2020 envisages sports as part of curriculum, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan said that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages sports as a part of curriculum and lays emphasis on sports-integrated learning as well as adopting fitness as a lifelong attitude.

The minister made the remark while interacting with athletes and fitness icons on the National Sports Day on August 29 along with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nishith Pramanik.

According to the official statement, Pradhan said that India is in the process to include sports and its various aspects into school curriculum. He said the country will soon be rolling-out National Credit Framework with due weightage to sports. Award of academic credits for sporting activities will act as a catalyst in popularising sports, he added. Further, he shared that the Education Ministry has sought inputs from the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry that can be included in these books on sports and youth-related subjects.

As per the statement, the programme also witnessed the announcement of the launch of the 2nd Fit India School Quiz. The registration of schools for the second edition opens on September 3, 2022 till October 15, 2022. The quiz carries a total prize money of Rs 3.25 crores, the statement noted.

Meanwhile, the National Sports Day was celebrated across the country by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as a mega sports festival with 26 elite athletes visiting 26 schools across the country, from Jammu to Trivandrum, to create awareness among students on the three important aspects of sports, fitness and balanced diet. Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh, boxer Nikhat Zareen, Judoka Tulika Mann, Long jumper Sreeshankar Murali, CWG Lawn Bowls gold medal winners Lovely Chaubey and her team, were among some of the athletes who visited the schools.

