NEP 2020 emphasises on imparting applied knowledge, skills in mother tongue, says TN Governor

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Monday has asserted that the National Education Policy (NEP) emphasises more on imparting applied knowledge and skills in mother tongue. He further added that the ‘colonial system’ of education is limited to awarding diplomas and degrees, and made youngsters job-seekers,

While speaking at the 13th convocation, Ravi, who is also the Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Open University has said that educationists and intellectuals should take up a thorough study of NEP as only then would they be able to appreciate its worth and scope and how it opens up enormous vistas to the youth.

“The current education system which is largely a hangover of the colonial system limits the youths to degrees and diplomas and forces them to be job-seekers. It led to a large number of unemployed youths struggling very hard to find a suitable job,” he said.

He urged the young graduates to become “job-givers” instead of being “job-seekers” “Since 2014, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there has been a paradigm shift in the way of looking at the country and its problems. Now, the country is looked at as one organic entity, and its problems are addressed comprehensively,” he said.

Congratulating women graduates for their excellent performance, Ravi said educated women are an asset to society and asked them to take up entrepreneurship ventures.

With inputs from PTI.

Read Also: Ed-tech platform SpeEdLabs aims to close FY23 with net revenue worth Rs 25 crore, aims to raise $20 million in next one year