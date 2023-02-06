NEP 2020 complements startup ecosystem in India, says Jitendra Singh

The new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is designed to complement the startup ecosystem in India, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said. He added that NEP promise of opening up new career and entrepreneurship opportunities for students and youth.

Singh further said that the Science and Technology Ministry is taking on board education institutions to promote the startup movement in the country.

He said the number of startups in India has grown to about 90,000 from about 300 to 400 in eight years from 2014 to 2022. “Schools can become a medium of transformation by re-looking into the syllabus and fine-tuning with emerging technological and innovative interventions such as Artificial Intelligence, Geospatial and Space Applications and Drone revolution in all sectors,” he said.

Furthermore, the minister said that the new policy came when it was most desired as India was jumping up the developmental ladder very fast and its curriculum must reflect the new and emerging realities of the world. “To become a global leader, one must have global benchmarks, parameters and global achievements,” he said,

Meanwhile, referring to increasing clamour for government jobs Singh said, one of the objectives of NEP-2020 is de-linking degrees from education and added that linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society as well.

One of the fallouts has been an increasing number of educated unemployed, he added.

With inputs from ANI