NEP 2020: Breaking free from the rigid learning model

The Indian education system is ready to embrace a change if we go by the latest Brainly survey. The world’s largest online learning platform for students, parents and teachers, Brainly surveyed its Indian user base on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The findings (based on responses from 4,036 Brainly users belonging to various academic levels) indicate the students look forward to the NEP.

Realising the long-term impact of Covid-19 and the active role of technology in reducing its effect, the government of India recently announced NEP 2020. The policy broadly focuses on multidisciplinary and multilingual approach, skill development, and ramp-up of digital learning. The intent is to prepare students by promoting value-based education for real-world challenges.

It seems the concept is already popular amongst the students as 66.8% are aware of the announcement. In fact, a majority of respondents believe the technology can play a role in learning at the school level, and 65.6% students think apps, satellite TV channels, online courses, etc, can help understand the subject better while only less than one-fifth could not say for sure.

In the survey, only one-fifth of the Brainly users (20.4%) would like to stick to the prevalent stream-based curriculum.

However, a majority (58.7%) of students prefer to be taught in a commonly-accepted language as opposed to 24.8% who would like being taught in their mother tongue. Also, 72.7% of students showed interest in learning contemporary subjects like artificial intelligence, design thinking, organic living, etc, at school level (middle and secondary stage). It is worth noting that the introduction to new-age subjects has been planned to make the students future-ready.

The forward-looking policy has received overwhelming support from Brainly users. A whopping 87.7% of students expect it to bring a positive change and reduce the pressure for academic excellence. This shows learners are willing to adopt a culture that is more progressive and beyond the bookish knowledge.

Commenting on survey findings, Rajesh Bysani, CPO of Brainly, said, “The learner wants to break-free from the learning model that has been rigid, rote and focuses solely on grades. Instead, a more impactful education system is needed today that focuses on the overall development of students, ultimately preparing them for a lifetime. At Brainly, we enable students to do the same by bringing them together with our model of community-based learning. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that today Brainly has built a global community that reflects this basic approach in all walks of its life.”