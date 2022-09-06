NEP 2020 beacon of light to guide, motivate students: J-K Lt Governor

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2022 is a beacon light to guide and motivate teachers as well as students and overall learning outcomes, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday. Sinha made the remark while speaking at a function to mark the 53rd foundation day of University of Jammu.

“NEP stresses upon nurturing creativity, curiosity, collaboration, involvement of students in activities inside and beyond the classroom. The policy is a beacon of light to guide and motivate teachers as well as students and overall learning outcomes,” he said.

The Lt Governor invoked the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted that NEP will redefine education in universities and expressed his whole hearted support to the initiatives of the varsity. He further emphasized that the real function of education is to nurture talents.

“NEP provides us an opportunity to develop our universities, education institutions as centres of future oriented, value based quality education centres where students get an independent environment to innovate and invent. “Education is the key to open the mind of students. Individual growth and independent thinking is possible only when a student is provided an environment not confined to the classroom and gets an opportunity to nurture creativity and wisdom,” Sinha said.

Further, Lt Governor Sinha said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, universities are not merely restricted to degree providing institutes. “We have received an opportunity to make sure that universities are not known as centres of providing degrees but the education and increasing the collaboration between teachers and students.” “Students do not just need the degree, they need education and it is possible only with increased involvement and collaboration with teachers”, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor released the Dogri translation of the Indian Constitution, done by professor Archana Kesar and her team of Dogri writers and translators under the legal guidance of professor Arvind Jasrotia, registrar, University of Jammu and dean faculty of law, the statement noted.

With inputs from PTI

