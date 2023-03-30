National Education Policy 2020 will help students to acquire knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market, according to Ganeshi Lal, governor, Odisha. He stated that the policy was formulated on the foundation pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, according to an official statement.

The most significant feature of the NEP-2020 is that it aims at promoting both inclusion and excellence, he said. The Centre is working to make the country a five trillion dollar economy by 2024-25. “The NEP aims at creating a new system aligned with the global aspirational goals of 21st-century education while remaining consistent with India’s tradition and value system,” the governor said.



Furthermore, the governor also inaugurated a newly constructed hostel for girl students, a new building allotted to the Post Graduate Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and a new extension of the administrative building on the university campus, the statement mentioned.

“The realisation of the goal is incumbent upon the capability of education and training institutes to equip the young men and women with knowledge and skills relevant to an evolving job market. The NEP will help realise the aspirations of the country,” he added.

With inputs from PTI.