NEP 2020 aims to delink degree from education, livelihood opportunities, says Jitendra Singh

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is aimed at delinking degree from education and livelihood opportunities, Union minister Jitendra Singh said. He added the policy further supplements start-up ecosystem with the promise to open new career and entrepreneurship opportunities for youngsters in India.

Singh made the statement while addressing students and the youth at Krishna Mahavidyalaya at Thakurdwar. He said that the NEP introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reorient India’s education policy as per global benchmarks. He further describing it as the biggest path-breaking reform in India since independence, and named it progressive, visionary and attune to the emerging needs and requirements of 21st century India. He said it gives due priorities to the inherent talent, knowledge, skill and aptitude of the students, rather than focusing only on degrees.

“National Education Policy (NEP-2020) aims at de-linking degree from education and livelihood opportunities,” Singh was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

As per an official statement, Singh said linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on Indian education system and society and one of the fallouts has been an increasing number of educated unemployed.

The minister further highlighted that NEP 2020 has the provision of multiple entry/exit option thus providing academic flexibility to the students. He said this will have a positive impact on the students related to availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic learning and inherent aptitude.

Furthermore, Singh urged students and the youth to explore livelihood opportunities in the booming start-up sector in the country.

He informed the gathering that only in August this year, the Uttar Pradesh government injected Rs 4,000 crore into the state’s start-up corpus for employment generation and economic activity.

The fresh infusion of capital has been made to constitute the maiden ‘UP Innovation Fund’ that will be mandated to provide seed capital to start-ups, the minister said. Singh noted with satisfaction that the Uttar Pradesh government plans to have at least one incubator in every district by 2023. As of now, there are 47 incubators in 20 districts, the statement said.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Huge increase in number of MBBS seats in India, says Ashok Gehlot

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn