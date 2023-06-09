NTA NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 results any time soon. NTA had assured in a parliamentary committee earlier this week that the scorecards will be out in the second week of June. This means, students can expect the NEET UG 2023 results any moment till June 14.
Once released, candidates will be able to view the NEET UG 2023 results on the official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic. Those who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exams will be able to check their marks, merit list, and cut-off on the given website link. To view the NEET UG 2023 score card, students would require login credentials such as their registration number, date of birth and security pin.
NOTE: It must be noted that NTA has already released the OMR response sheets and provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared for the exam. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key was released.
Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination held on May 7. Re-exams were scheduled for some students who could not appear due to Manipur violence on June 6. As per media reports, over 8,000 candidates appeared in the NEET re-exam 2023.
NTA announces the names of toppers based on its All India Quota Seats and State Quota Seats. The agency releases the merit list for 15% AIQ seats and the respective state authorities release the state-wise merit list for admissions to 85% of state quota seats.
When two or more candidates secure the same marks in the NEET UG exams, NTA follows the tie breaker policy to rank them in the merit list. NTA recently revised its tie breaker policy to drop considering the age of the candidate and their application number for deciding their rank. Following are the revised parameters:
Candidates can refer to the previous year NEET UG results to estimate cut-off and rank range this year. Last year, a 720 score was awarded the first rank. The marks obtained by the candidate is directly proportional to the rank they achieve. Similarly, the cutoff is based on the average number of students obtaining a certain benchmark of marks.
The NEET UG 2023 results are valid for only one year if you plan to take admissions within India. However, for aspirants who wish to apply for MBBS outside India, the NEET 2023 results should be valid for three years.
According to (2022) government data, NEET UG provides 1,01,388 MBBS, 27868 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc, and AH seats. Of the total MBBS seats, 48012 seats are offered in 322 government medical colleges.
Furthermore, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducts the NEET UG counselling 2023 for 15% All India Quota and 85% state quota based on the ranks. The government also provides 10% quota to Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates in government colleges.
After the NEET UG 2023 results are declared, the admission process for MBBS, BDS courses start with NEET UG Counselling. Candidates are required to apply for medical colleges based on their marks and the cut-off. They can then visit the official websites of the respective colleges to check the fee structure, and their eligibility. It is recommended that students do prior research on the medical colleges of their choice to check their expected cut-off.
Step 1: Visit the NTA NEET UG official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG score card link available on the homepage or you may click on the ‘Declaration of NEET 2023 results” notification.
Step 3: Click on the login window.
Step 4: Enter registration number, date of birth and security pin.
Step 5: Press the “Submit” button.
Step 6: Download the NEET UG 2023 results.
Step 7: Take print out for future reference.