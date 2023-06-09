NTA NEET 2023 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 results any time soon. NTA had assured in a parliamentary committee earlier this week that the scorecards will be out in the second week of June. This means, students can expect the NEET UG 2023 results any moment till June 14.

Once released, candidates will be able to view the NEET UG 2023 results on the official website of NTA – neet.nta.nic. Those who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 exams will be able to check their marks, merit list, and cut-off on the given website link. To view the NEET UG 2023 score card, students would require login credentials such as their registration number, date of birth and security pin.

NOTE: It must be noted that NTA has already released the OMR response sheets and provisional answer key for the candidates who appeared for the exam. Last year, the result was declared five days after the answer key was released.

Around 20 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination held on May 7. Re-exams were scheduled for some students who could not appear due to Manipur violence on June 6. As per media reports, over 8,000 candidates appeared in the NEET re-exam 2023.

