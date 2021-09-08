NEET UG Exams 2021: Madras HC questions age limit criteria of NTA; says shortage of few days can’t be deterrent

NEET UG 2021 exams are scheduled for September 12

The National Testing Agency will conduct NEET-UG 2021 on September 12, 2021, for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses after the Supreme Court rejected a petition made by a group of CBSE students to postpone exams and now the Madras High court has said that shortage of a few days for the prescribed age qualification should not come in the way of an intelligent candidate taking the exam.

The present bench of Krishnan Ramasamy and Justices Pushpa Sathyanarayana made the observation, today. It, however, refused to allow a minor girl to write the NEET. The bench observed that the Medical Council of India should consider that a candidate who has broadly entered a required age cannot be disqualified for falling short of the required age by a few days and that the concept of under-age will apply with the applicant has not completed Intermediate or equivalent exam in that particular time before applying for the entrance exam.

The petitioner, minor girl Shree Harini of Thanjavur challenged NTAA a decision to not allow to take the exam at the High Court where a single judge asked her to appear before the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bangalore and take IQ analysis and if she qualifies it then to appear in the NEET UG 2021 examination. Aggrieved over the same, the instant appeal was filed by the NTA to which the HC noted that there is no justification on the part of the exam conducting body to reject her request when CBSE has allowed her to take 12th board exam even after being under-age.

NEET 2021 exam is conducted in pen and paper-based mode for admission to 542 medical, 313 dental, 914 AYUSH, and 47 BVSc and AH colleges in India. The admit cards were released yesterday on neet.nta.nic.in. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card,

Counselling for admission to 15 per cent of all India quota (AIQ), deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMC institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER colleges will be conducted by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). State medical authorities will conduct the admission process for 85 per cent of state quota seats and seats in private colleges. The qualifying cut-offs for General and General -EWS is 50th percentile and for reserved category is 40th percentile.