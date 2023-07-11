NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC to begin registration shortly; check latest updates here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Updates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will soon begin the registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 Counselling. The official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling procedure is anticipated to be published this week on the official website MCC.nic.in. However, the exact date and hour are still unknown.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule

According to the latest updates, the MCC is anticipated to start NEET UG 2023 Counselling by the end of this week. As per several media reports, the registration could start by July 15.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Updates

Reservation Policy for 15% All India Quota Seats: The Central Government’s reservation policy for NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows.

SC: 15%

ST: 7.5%

According to the Central OBC list, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer): 27%

EWS: 10%

PwD: 5%

MCC’s Important Notice For Candidates: NEET UG 2023 Counselling 2023

MCC has requested that all candidates who have registered under the PwD quota in NEET-UG(2023) obtain a disability certificate from any of the designated NEET Disability Screening Centres through online mode. “All candidates who registered under the PwD quota in the NEET-UG(2023) NTA form are hereby notified that the PwD portal for the generation of PwD certificates by the Designated Disability NEET screening Centres is now open.”

As a result, candidates seeking a PwD seat through the MCC counseling procedure must obtain a disability certificate from any of the authorised NEET Disability Screening Centres (as listed below) online only.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling Updates: Important Documents List

Admit card and rank card for NEET UG

Photo of the candidate

Certificate of the candidate’s DOB signature (10th pass certificate)

Certificate of Qualification (12th Marksheet or Certificate)

Certificate of category (other than general)

Certificate of Character Medical Fitness Certificate

Proof of identity (Aadhaar Card/Passport/Voter ID/Pan Card/Driving License/Ration Card)

How to register for NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates who have passed the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 can apply on the official website by following the simple steps outlined below.

Step 1: Navigate to the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the “New Registration NEET UG 2023 Counselling” option.

Step 3: In the newly created tab, provide the necessary credentials such as NEET UG Roll Number, NEET Application Number, and so forth.

Step 4: Re-enter your NEET UG 2023 roll number.

Step 5: Complete the NEET UG 2023 Counselling Form and submit payment for the counseling cost.

Step 6: Finish the selection process by picking your preferred colleges.

Boosting the moral of students Gaurav Tyagi, founder, Career Xpert said “MCC believes that preparation is the key to success. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has taken the lead once again in supporting a fair and open admission procedure. This milestone serves as a reminder of the prospects that await students as they eagerly await the latest developments. It is time to buckle down, stay focused, and fiercely pursue their dreams. The path to becoming a doctor begins with this critical step, and the MCC is here to help and advise you every step of the way.”