NEET UG Counselling 2023: Everything you need to know about choice filling, seat allocation and more

Struggling to verify or confirm the NEET UG 2023 Counselling’s second-round registration? Here is the complete information to know more about the updates of NEET 2023.

NEET NTA exam 2023 began on August 9 and will conclude on August 14. During this time, students will participate in choice filling. The selection process commenced on August 10 and will run until August 15.

The seat allotment results will be disclosed on August 18, 2023 for the second round. The first-round seat allotment results were announced on July 29, 2023. On August 7, 2023, the tentative seat Matrix for round 2 AIQ seats and deemed Universities will be released on the official website. The NEET Counselling for 2023 is overseen by MCC, the official authority.

NTA the NEET 2023 exam took place from 2 pm to 5:20 pm, lasting 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exam’s difficulty level was moderate to easy based on the NEET exam analysis 2023. Only 11,45,976 students qualified out of 20,38,596 applicants.

NEET, formerly known as AIPMT, is an annual national entrance test in India. It provides access to various medical seats, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, and BVc seats.

“NEET 2023 is a crucial milestone in the medical field that shapes the career paths of numerous aspiring students,” Anubhav Garg, counselor, founder, Tab India, said. He claimed that the Tab India platform helps students to save time while applying for seat allotment with assistance from AI tools.