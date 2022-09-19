NEET UG Counselling 2022: When will counselling process start for next academic year? Check latest updates here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced the results of the nationwide medical entrance exam. Now, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the counselling process to start. However, there is no information available for the same. All the candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA for the latest updates.

According to the media updates, the exam authority will conduct the NEET 2022 counselling from September 25 and also ensure that the counselling process won’t be delayed further. National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to renew the permission for all medical institutions for the academic year 2022-2023.

The nationwide entrance exam, NEET UG 2022 counselling process will be conducted for All India Quota, AIQ admissions. The candidates who have qualified in NEET Result 2022 are eligible to participate in the counselling process to be conducted in several rounds to secure admissions to various medical colleges across the country. All selected candidates will have to carry all requisite documents like educational certificates, rank cards, admit cards, category certificates, medical certificates, category certificates etc. Candidates have been advised to once go through the advertisement available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. The results of the written tests were announced on September, 7.

How and where to apply for NEET UG 2022 Counselling?

The candidates will have to follow the instructions given below while applying for NEET UG 2022 Counselling.