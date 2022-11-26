NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC provides opportunity to mop up round candidates to convert nationality from Indian to NRI

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice regarding the conversion from Indian to NRI for UG candidates in Mop up round 2022. The candidates who wish to convert their nationality will be able to do so from 5 PM today, November 25 up to 11 AM on November 27, 2022.

According to the notice released by MCC, candidates have to mail their documents at ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com. Mails received after the stipulated date and time will not be entertained. The candidates have to send all the supporting documents enclosed in a single mail. If any documents produced by the candidates turns out to be false, their candidature will be cancelled.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: List of documents to be submitted

The candidates have been advised to mention their name, roll number, application number while sending the mail. Candidates have to send the following documents as well:

Documents claiming that the sponsor is an NRI

Relationship of the NRI with the candidate must be as per supreme orders

Affidavit from the sponsor that they will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

Embassy certificate of the sponsor

NEET scorecard

Family tree notarized by the tehsildar

It should be noted that once the nationality of the candidate has been converted, they will be considered as NRI candidates only. They will not be allowed to take advantage of the benefit under Muslim minority quota or Jain Minority Quota or any other quota.