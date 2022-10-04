NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates announced at mcc.nic.in, Round 1 counselling process to commence from Oct 11

NEET UG Counselling 2022 dates: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling date for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) courses on its website. According to the official schedule, all those who have cleared in the NEET 2022 can register themselves for round 1 between October 11 to 17. The detailed schedule is available on the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

Around 91, 927 MBBS, 27, 698 BDS, 52, 720 Ayush, 603 BVSc & AH Seats will be filled up in 612 medical and 315 dental colleges through this counselling process. According to the notice, NEET AIQ counselling process will be done in 4 rounds – 1, round 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round for BDS/BSc Nursing courses.

Admissions to 15 percent AIQ Govt Seats, all deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS institutions, AIIMS, and JIPMER will be done through NEET UG Counselling.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to apply?

The candidates are required to visit the official website of MCC – mcc.nic.in.

Click on the notification for the new registration link.

Now, enter your details such as registration number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page.

It will redirect you to the new page of login.

Pay NEET UG Counselling registration fee.

Fill your choice of subject and list the name of college as per your preference.

Lock the choices as per the mentioned dates. The choices will be locked automatically, if the candidate fails to do so till the last date of application.

It should be noted that the choice of filling and locking will be available from October 14 to 18 and the results for the same will be announced on October 21. The NEET UG schedule 2022 for MBBS, BDS, and B.Sc. Nursing seats can be checked below.