NEET UG Counselling 2021: Medical Counselling Committee issues urgent update for candidates

NEET-UG counselling 2021: The schedule for NEET UG Counselling 2021 has been revised and released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The revised counselling schedule is available on the official MCC website – mcc.nic.in – where candidates can check the timeline. In a gist, the seat processing is likely to begin from January 31, i.e. Monday, after the candidates had time till 12 noon on Sunday to register for round 1 of counselling. The registered candidates have till 11:55 pm on Sunday to fill their choice for round 1 counselling as per the updated schedule.

Moreover, starting at 4 pm, candidates now have the ability to lock their choices for round 1, and the window for choice locking will end at 11:55 pm on Sunday. It is expected that the results of round 1 would be out on February 1. After this, candidates would have time between February 2, 2022 and February 7, 2022 (till 5 pm) to report for round 1.

It is important to note here that with this revised schedule, candidates who had already previously locked their choices can log into their account and give consent to unlock their choices if they wish to make any changes to the options they filled in. On the other hand, candidates who do not wish to modify their already locked choices need not bother with this update at all, the MCC said. They do not need to take any action, and their previously locked choices would be considered as their submissions.

Notably, round 1 of NEET UG counselling 2021 was earlier put on hold due to a hearing that was held on January 27 at Madras High Court. Based on the order issued by the bench of the court, the revised schedule was released by the authority.