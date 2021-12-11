NEET UG Counselling 2021 likely to be delayed by a month or more after MCC notice; Here’s why

NEET counselling for 15 per cent all India seats will be conducted at mcc.nic.in.

Medical college admissions, both Undergraduate and postgraduate this academic session has been hit by hurdles on its way. Even after a month since National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of National Eligibility cum entrance Test (NEET) 2021 results, the counselling and admission process is yet to begin and selected candidates might have to wait another month before appearing for the counselling process. The hearing is due for January 6.

A petition against the centre and the Medical Counselling Committee’s notification to provide 27 per cent reservation to OBC and 10 per cent to EWS students in all India quota medical seats committee informed that until has been made and the committee has informed that until the matter is pending in the Supreme Court, , the counselling will not begin.

“All candidates desiring to participate in NEET-UG, 2021 Counselling are hereby informed that the Office Memorandum No. C.18018/18/2015- ME-II dated 30.07.2021 (Copy enclosed) is under challenge in W.P(C) No. 961 of 2021 before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India. Vide order dated 25.11.2021 in this matter, “the hearing of the proceedings shall be listed on 6 January 2022” This is for information to candidates. Issued with approval of competent authority,” reads the MCC notification.

Meanwhile, NEET PG counselling has been delayed for the same reason and the Union health Minister has requested the apex court for early listing and hearing of the matter. The resident doctor’s have been striking for almost two weeks demanding the early counselling of the medical students who could lose out on a year and also scarcity of hospital staff.

The admissions have been delayed due to the dispute over revising the income criteria for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota from the current upper limit of Rs 8 lakh a year.