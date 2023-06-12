NEET UG answer keys for Manipur candidates out; results expected in second week of June.

The NEET UG 2023 provisional answer keys for Manipur candidates, whose exam was postponed and conducted on June 6, have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The scanned images of OMR sheets, recorded responses, and answer keys are now available for viewing on the website neet.nta.nic.in. Manipur NEET aspirants have been given the opportunity to challenge the answer key until four pm today, June 12.

More than 20.08 lakh students registered for the NEET UG 2023 exam. On May 7th, the examination took place at 4,097 centres situated in 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside of India. NTA provided assurance to the parliamentary committee that the results for NEET UG 2023 will be announced no later than the second week of June.

For candidates from other regions, the NEET answer keys were issued earlier this month, and the feedback window has now closed. Following the closure of the feedback facility for Manipur aspirants, NTA is expected to announce the results for NEET 2023. Candidates can check their scores on neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in once they are made available. Stay tuned for live updates on NEET 2023 results.

NTA has also informed that scanned images of OMR sheets have been sent to the registered email addresses of the candidates. In case candidates wish to challenge the answer key or OMR sheet, they will be required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question. It is worth noting that NEET UG 2023 was conducted on May 7th nationwide and internationally, with the exception of Manipur, where the exam had to be postponed due to the prevailing law and order situation in the state.