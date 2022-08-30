NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Updates: Official answer key releasing today, Results may release on 7 September at neet.nta.nic.in: With the release of answer keys, the long wait is about to end. According to the latest updates, National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to release NEET UG Answer Key soon on its website. Candidates waiting for the nationwide medical exam answer key (NEET UG 2022 Answer Key) have been advised to check the official website of NEET for the latest updates. Once released, the candidates will be able to download NEET UG 2022 Answer Key and evaluate their marks.

Along with the NEET UG Answer Key 2022, an OMR sheet will be allotted to the candidates who appeared in the NEET Exam. Candidates will be able to evaluate their marks with the help of answer keys.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Objection window to open soon at neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will allow the candidates to raise objections against the nationwide medical exam (NEET UG 2022 Answer Key). If any candidate has doubts about the NEET UG Answer Key 2022, they may raise objections by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. To facilitate the candidates, the apex testing agency will share a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online form of NEET UG 2022.

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Check Date and Time

According to the recent updates, NEET UG Answer Key 2022 will be available today, 30 August on the official website of NEET. However, the exam authority has not mentioned any specific time. It is expected that the answer keys will be released anytime. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates on answer keys.

This year, around 18 lakh candidates appeared for the exam conducted on July 17 at 3570 different centers located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India.