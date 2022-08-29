NEET UG Answer Key 2022 likely to be released tomorrow at neet.nta.nic.in, check how and where to check NTA NEET answer key

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Around 18 lakhs candidates are waiting for NEET UG Answer Keys 2022. As per the latest updates, the long and anxious wait is about to be over. National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NTA NEET answer key on 30th August. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The nationwide medical entrance exam (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)) was conducted on July 17 at 3570 different centers located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 cities outside India. A total of 1872343 candidates registered this year for the exam. According to the reports, around 95 percent of the candidates appeared for the nationwide entrance exam.

NEET Answer Key: Objection/Representation Window to Open Soon

With the release of NEET UG 20222, a scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet will also be sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections/representations/challenges against the NEET 2022 Answer Key. In case candidates

found any discrepancy or incorrect answers in the answer key they may raise objections in due course of time. The NEET Answer Key 2022 objection window will be opened tomorrow and will continue for next few days. Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200 per question to raise objections against NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.

NEET 2022 Marking Scheme

Every year, the apex testing agency releases the NEET answer key 2022 to maintain transparency in the exam process and allow candidates to know the correct answers. Candidates who appeared for NEET UG 2022 Exam will be able to calculate their marks using the answer key and response sheet submitted by the candidates. To do so, candidates must be aware of the NEET 2022 marking scheme that will be followed by NTA to assess their performance in the exam.

Candidates should note that there will be +4 marks will be awarded for Correct Answer/ Most Appropriate Answer whereas -1 mark will be deducted for Incorrect Answer / Wrong Answer and no marks will be deducted for Unanswered / Unmarked Questions. If more than 1 Correct Option for a Question, all options are correct to the question, then, +4 marks will be awarded.

According to the NTA updates, the candidates will be able to check their NEET 2022 Marks by 7 September. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates on the results.

How and where to download NEET 2022 Answer Key?