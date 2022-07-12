NEET UG Admit Card 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) Admit cards on its website. Candidates who applied for NEET UG Admit Card 2022 can now download their admit cards from the official website of NEET . i.e. neet.nta.nic.in by using their Application No. and Date of Birth.

NEET UG 2022: exam Date & intimation slip details

National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) on 17 July 2022 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M at different Centres located in 497 cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India. A total of 1872341 candidates will appear in this exam.

The apex agency has already uploaded the NEET (UG) – 2022 Advance Intimation of Examination City on 28 June 2022. According to the official notice, NTA has received a few representations regarding the Change of Exam City. Those representations have been examined and their Examination City has been changed wherever feasible and possible as per the official notice.

The NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards link has been activated on neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download by entering their credentials such as name, date of birth, captcha etc. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2022 along with the undertaking, they may contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.

How to download NEET UG 2022 admit Card?

Candidates are required to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Download Link’. Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details on the login. NEET UG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen. Now, download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Candidates are advised to download NEET UG 2022 Admit Card and carry a hard copy of the admit card on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear in the exam without admit cards. Candidates are advised to check the exam centre one day before the exam date to save time.