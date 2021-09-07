NEET UG Admit Card 2021: NTA releases admit cards for NEET 2021; Here’s how to download

The exam would be conducted in a pen and paper mode. (Representational image)

How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2021 on neet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for NEET UG exam 2021. This means that students who had applied to sit for the exam can now download their hall tickets online. For this, the appearing students would need to head to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – and only then would they be able to sit for the exam scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021. This exam, however, would be held in offline mode, for which centres have been set up across 202 cities in the country, according to a report in IE.

NEET UG Admit Card 2021: How to download

NEET 2021 Admit Card can only be downloaded online, and it is only available on the official website of NEET. There is no other place from where students can access their admit card. Here’s how they can download their admit cards.

They would first need to visit the official website of NEET by NTA – neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage of this website, a link saying ‘download admit card’ would be displayed. The candidates would need to click on this. Following this, they would be redirected to a screen where they would see a NEET 2021 login. At this login, students would have to fill in details like the registration number and date of birth. Once they have logged in, the candidates would be able to download the admit card.

Students must note that the exam centres would require them to produce a clear print out of their admit cards, and thus, once downloaded, the students must ensure that they get a print out. Along with the admit card, students would also need to bring one passport size photograph which would need to be pasted on the attendance sheet. A valid ID proof or PwD certificate (if applicable) would also be needed and one postcard size colour photograph with white background world be required to be pasted on the proforma.

The exam would be conducted in a pen and paper mode.