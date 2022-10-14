NEET UG Admission 2022: NMC releases MBBS academic calendar and guidelines, details here

NEET UG Admission 2022 Academic Calendar and Guidelines: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the academic calendar and guidelines for Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) programme for the academic year 2022-2023. According to the official notice, the first year classes for MBBS Batch will commence from 15 November onwards. The detailed schedule can be downloaded from the official website of NMC – nmc.org.in.

Also Read| DU Merit List 2022: First stimulated list to be out today at du.ac.in, admission.uod.ac.in; Details here

According to the schedule, the duration of the first year MBBS course is 13 months including teaching, exams and results. The board has divided the third year into two parts – part 1 and part 2. In the first part of the course, the candidates will cover for. Medicine, Toxicology, and community medicine and PSM. The duration of the course will be 10.5 months while part 2 will cover General Surgery, General Medicine, Pediatrics, Obesity, Ent and Opt. The duration of the course will be 17.5 Months. The candidates can check the timeline below.

NEET UG Admission 2022: MBBS Year Session Dates

MBBS 1st year – 15th November 2022 to 15th December 2023

MBBS 2nd Year – 16th December 2023 to 15th January 2025

MBBS 3rd Year (Part 1) – 16th January 2025 to 30th November 2025

MBBS 4th Year (Part 2) – December 2023 to May 2027

Internship- 1st June 2023 to 31st May 2028

PG – 1st July 2028

Also Read| TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2022: TSCHE to release seat allocation list on this date, details here

The National Medical Commission, NMC has also released various guidelines along with the academic calendar. The notice stated that the supplementary exams to be conducted with a gap of 1 month from the regular date and exams to be declared within 15 days. There will be no separate batches.